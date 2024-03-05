wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Shares Photos With Sting Following His Last Match
March 5, 2024 | Posted by
– Sting wrestled his last match over the weekend at AEW Revolution, successfully defending the AEW Tag Team Titles with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in the main event. Following the match, Dax Harwood shared some photos taken of him and Sting at the show on social media, which you can view below. In one post, Dax noted the sign Sting was saying, which reads, “Hero.” Harwood wrote, “The sign says it all.”
The sign says it all. pic.twitter.com/t3vmsVCnkQ
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 4, 2024
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 5, 2024
