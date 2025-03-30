Dax Harwood Shoves Down Cash Wheeler on AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Dax Harwood let his emotions get the better of him and he took it out on Cash Wheeler. Harwood lost to Wheeler Yuta, which caused him to get upset with the referee. Security came out and held Harwood against the turnbuckle. When Wheeler came out to calm him down, Dax turned around and shoved him to the ground. He tried to extend a hand to help Cash up, but his tag team partner left the ring instead.

