wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Shows Up At AML Wrestling, Confronts Brock Anderson
Dax Harwood made a surprise appearance at AML Wrestling, showing up to confront Brock Anderson. The FTR member appeared at the show and cut a promo about Brock and CW Anderson claiming to be the best tag team from the Carolinas. You can see video from the appearance below.
Harwood is currently out of action due to a back injury, and there’s no word on when he will be coming back to the ring.
👀 @DaxFTR has arrived in AML Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/FkM2HW5JrB
— AML Wrestling (@AMLWrestling) June 30, 2024
Yooo! @DaxFTR has surprised the crowd here at @AMLWrestling to confront The Andersons (@ECWAnderson & @BrockAndersonnn)! pic.twitter.com/R4CMfXsWi4
— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) June 30, 2024
.@DaxFTR gets on the mic at @AMLWrestling to address The Anderson’s claim to be the best tag team from the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/f1GJXkmCY6
— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) June 30, 2024