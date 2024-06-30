Dax Harwood Shows Up At AML Wrestling, Confronts Brock Anderson

Dax Harwood made a surprise appearance at AML Wrestling, showing up to confront Brock Anderson. The FTR member appeared at the show and cut a promo about Brock and CW Anderson claiming to be the best tag team from the Carolinas. You can see video from the appearance below.

Harwood is currently out of action due to a back injury, and there’s no word on when he will be coming back to the ring.