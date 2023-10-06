Dax Harwood Files To Trademark CMFTR

Fightful reports that on October 5, Dax Harwood (under his real name David Harwood) filed to trademark the term CMFTR. The name is for his trio with Cash Wheeler and CM Punk, which is on hiatus now that Punk was fired from AEW. The trademark is for:

Mark For: CMFTR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.