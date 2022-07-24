Dax Harwood Gives Update After Doctor Checked Him Out During ROH Death Before Dishonor Match

Dax Harwood was checked out by a doctor at ringside during FTR’s match against the Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor, and Harwood gave an update on his status after the show. Appearing during the post-show media scrum alongside Cash Wheeler, Harwood had a bandage over his right eye and was addressed why he was checked on during the bout.

Asked if he was dealing with anything beyond the wound over his eye, Harwood joked said with a grin, “Ooh, well it’s Saturday so it depends on the day, I’m dealing with something different every day.”

He went on to say, “Yeah, I mean, tonight [Jay Briscoe] gave me a Saito Suplex and that is a very very dangerous move. Landed kind of high. I hurt my shoulder a while back at Forbidden Door. And the doctor, he asked me before the match how I was feeling, told him the truth. He said, ‘I just want to make sure everything’s going to be okay for tonight.’ We did all the tests, and everything was cool, but as soon as that happened he just took it upon himself to come to check to make sure the shoulder and, you know, the labrum and my neck and everything was cool. And you know, it’s a physical sport so I’m okay, I’m okay on Saturday night, ask me tomorrow morning and we’ll see.”

FTR defeated the Briscoes to retain their titles in the match, which served as the main event of the PPV.