Dax Harwood Recalls Vince McMahon Disliking Revival vs Gallows & Anderson, Taking It As Badge Of Pride

On a recent episode of the FTR Podcast, “Uncle Daxy” Dax Harwood talked about the time Vince McMahon told he, Cash Wheeler, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson they had the “worst match ever.” Dax also talked about Bruce Prichard trying to sell them on an “eighties tag team impersonator” gimmick. Check out the highlights below:

On Revival vs Gallows & Anderson trading wins: “I just actually talked to Karl Anderson about this. It was a running joke between us, because we had worked together so much throughout the year, from 2018 until [May 2019], that they didn’t care who won, just whoever won before, the other team would win the next time. So we would always play the game of flip-flopping and say oh yeah, it’s your turn to win today.”

On Vince chewing the four out for having the ‘worst match’: “And then we had a match on Royal Rumble, or maybe it was RAW, whatever. We come to the back and Vince is waiting for us, all four of us. We thought the match was good, it was an eight minute match or whatever. He said ‘Well. That is the absolutely the worst wrestling match I’ve ever seen in my entire life.’ The WORST wrestling match he’s entire seen, Matt! This man’s been in the business for fifty years. THIS is the worst match he’s ever seen in his entire life. Since the seventies, owning the companies since ’83. You can ask Karl ANderson or Luke Gallows; [Vince] said it was the worst one he’s ever seen.”

Dax on taking it as a badge of honor: “I kind of took it as a badge of pride. Everything you’ve seen, you’ve been through the Hogan era, the Austin era, the Bret era, you’ve seen every single match possible, top to bottom, you’ve seen Sifi Afi, dude, y’know what I mean? And we had the absolute worst match of all time? That’s kind of an accomplishment. It was… y’know. It was a lot of fun back then. I hope that no one has reached that bar! I hope we’re still the worst match he’s ever seen. To be fair, I don’t think he knows we were even employed there for eight years.”

Dax on Bruce Prichard trying to tell he and Cash on an eighties gimmick: “Bruce, again, another guy who’s going to go along to get along. And I don’t blame him for that, because he’s got to do a job and that’s how he makes his money. So before the clown outfits or whatever we want to call them were presented to us, the initial idea was… Cash and I were going to be a different eighties tag team every week. Bruce told us this, he called us into his office and told us. He tried to sell it to us as the greatest thing in the world. ‘Week 1, you’re going to come in as the Fantastics! We’re gonna give you the little trunks so your ass cheeks are kind of hanging out, you’re going to be wearing coat tails and high top hats, you come strutting out, sequins everywhere! And then the next week, you’re gonna be the Bushwackers, you’re going to come out and lick each other’s heads, you’re gonna do the Bushwacker walk. And then the next week you’re going to come out in tassells wearing old rock & roll headbands, you’re gonna be the Rock & Roll express! And the following week you’ll be Bobby [Eaton] and Dennis [Condrey], and we’ll give you guys mullets!”

On thinking the idea was a waste of TV time: “It was like, you think this is money? Again, this is when we had turned down the contracts. So you’re going to waste television time to have us do this just to embarrass us? That’s the part to me that’s stupid. You’re going to waste television time to embarrass us… why? To make Vince laugh? And then Bruce is going to call us in his office to try to sell us on it as if it is this great, visionary idea.”

Dax on not wanting to make jokes of his heroes: “I looked at Bruce, and we kind of had words. I’m like, Bruce, you think this is good? You’re trying to tell me this is good? He says ‘this is great for you guys! This is what you need!’ I said, but I’m going to be making fun of the people that I think have built this business. Have built this legacy. And we’re not only going to shit on us, me and Cash, but we’re going to shit on them too? Tell the people oh yeah, the Rock & Roll Express, they were nothing but jokes, they came out in sequins and just shook their ass. The Fantastics, the Fabulous Ones? They just came out and did their deal and it was all corny ‘eighties rasslin’ stuff. But these are my heroes, y’know what I mean?”

On Bruce Prichard claiming the Four Horsemen never drew: “Bruce could have easily said ‘hey look. I know this isn’t the greatest creative in the world. But as professionals, just go out there and show them. Show them you can make this work.’ But he didn’t. He tried to sell it to us. Bruce said ‘everyone compares you to Arn and Tully, this great tag team. But honestly, Arn and Tully never drew money.’ I said, Bruce, you think so?! He said ‘they never drew any money.’ You’re telling me, 1985, 1986 Crockett, they didn’t draw money. ‘No, they didn’t draw any money.’ With the Four Horsemen, Bruce. ‘No, they didn’t draw any money.’ I’m like God dude, okay, whatever.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit FTR h/t 411mania for the transcription.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-usos/id1616694265?i=1000599731776