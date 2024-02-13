wrestling / News

Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley Match Set For AEW Dynamite

February 13, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
AEW Dynamite Jon Moxley Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley will take place. Here is the updated card for the show:

Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley

The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

We’ll hear from Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland

Toni Storm’s latest film premiere, ‘Wet Ink’

