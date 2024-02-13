wrestling / News
Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley Match Set For AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley will take place. Here is the updated card for the show:
Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley
The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)
Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia
Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale
We’ll hear from Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland
Toni Storm’s latest film premiere, ‘Wet Ink’
TOMORROW, Valentine's Day@HEBCenter Austin, TX
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR vs @JonMoxley
After Saturday's brawl, there's no love lost between FTR/BCC!
Now, for the first time ever 1-on-1:
DAX vs MOX
Live on @TBSNetwork,
Valentine's Day TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/J9FGbVad6t
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 13, 2024
