Dax Harwood Says He Wanted to Tap Out to Adam Cole in Owen Hart Tournament

Dax Harwood made it to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Tournament before tapping out to Adam Cole, and explained why he wanted that finish in a recent interview. The FTR member tapped to a Sharpshooter from Cole in the semis of the tournament, sending Cole into the finals where he picked up the win. Speaking with the Culture State podcast, Harwood said that he wanted the match to end that way because he knew it would be heartbreaking for fans and get them behind him even more.

“I wanted to tap out,” Harwood said (per Wrestling Inc). “I knew that whole story from beginning to end. I knew exactly what I wanted to do, how I wanted to get there, and I knew, at the end of the match, I would break those peoples’ hearts so much that they would love me even more, and I was so confident … I knew that I could break their hearts so much that they would feel sorry for me and have sympathy for me, and next week, they’d love me even more.”

Harwood defeated his FTR teammate Cash Wheeler in the first round before he lost to Cole in the semis. Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals at AEW Double or Nothing to win the tournament.