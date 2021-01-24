Dax Harwood Wants AEW to Bring in Chad Gable

– During a recent AdFreeShows watchalong for The Revival vs. American Alpha at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, FTR member and former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood had high praise for the work of Chad Gable in their 2016 matchup. Harwood stated the following on the match (via Cultaholic):

“That’s what separates you. That’s what separates the wrestlers from guys who are playing wrestler. There’s guys who can go in there and do some athletic, crazy stuff. And I wish I could, but if you believe in your heart that you’re the best? If you believe that you’re the biggest badass in the world? Nobody can beat you, you’re gonna look legit. I think we should get Gable into AEW, but that’s just my thought.”

Later on, Dax Harwood responded to a fan on Twitter commenting on the story. The former AEW tag team champion added more praise on Gable, writing, “Y’all don’t even know how good Gable is. Hopefully, in the near future, he’ll be able to show the world….”

Chad Gable is currently signed to WWE and is currently part of the SmackDown roster.