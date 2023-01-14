Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them

Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:

On Cash and Tony Khan giving blessing to Dax to make a statement: “I talked to Cash [Wheeler], and I asked if he would be comfortable with me talking about this on my podcast, and he said yes. Absolutely. I’ve also got the blessing of Tony Khan to talk about this and make a statement. Tony has been nothing but top-notch to me and Dan [Cash Wheeler] since day one. There are things that we haven’t agreed on, as any boss and any employee. There are times that I felt the boat was missed on opportunities for us. There were times that I was super happy with everything we were doing.”

On their next contract being the most important: “I’m thirty-eight years old. I talked last week about how hard it is for me to play with my daughter. We’re on the tail end of our career now, and this point in our career is the most important time in our career. I mean that monetarily, I mean that creatively, I mean that personally. It is the most important time of our career.”

On being granted the next few months off of AEW television: “With that being said, we have asked and been granted the next few months off of television so we can sit back, reflect, decide. Let our bodies heal, and figure out what we’re going to do for the next few years. Whatever we decide to do next, will be the absolute last thing we do. Period.”

On likely not doing indies or Japan in five years: “As far as wrestling, I don’t see myself in five years going on the independents and wrestling independents. I don’t see myself working in five years a Japan tour, or a Mexico tour, or travelling around the world and wrestling all over places. That’s why these next few months are the most important few months for us. By April, at least, we will have an answer.”

On he and Cash’s AEW contracts being up in April: “That’s my news; we’re going to be away for a little while. I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be all the way up until the end of our contract. I don’t know yet; contract is up in April. I’m not exactly sure on the exact date, our gimmick attorney would know that. But it will be somewhere in the beginning of April.”

If you use any of the above quotations, please credit FTR h/t 411mania for the transcription.