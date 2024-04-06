– As noted, Mark Briscoe came out to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Gimme Back My Bullets” at last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor for his World Title bout against Eddie Kingston. FTR’s Dax Harwood revealed on social media today that he personally worked with AEW President and ROH Owner Tony Khan on helping get the song for Briscoe to use for his entrance on last night’s show.

Dax Harwood wrote, “Tony and I worked together on getting this song for Mark. It was so important for Tony to have this song on such a special night for Pugh family. Maybe I shouldn’t share this, but Tony’s exact words to me were…’This is the best $_____ I’ve ever spent.’ That’s the kind of boss we work for.” You can view his social media comments below:

Lynyrd Skynyrd for the challenger Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken Cold World for the ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston Thank you all watching #ROHSupercard NOW on https://t.co/520ivBM0yA! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 6, 2024