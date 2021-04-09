wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Working Through Injury
April 9, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dax Harwood is currently working through an injury, as his left elbow has been hurt for around six weeks. It was taped up for his most recent match on Dynamite, but he didn’t want to miss the chance to team up
Dax Harwood’s left elbow has been injured for about six weeks. It was all taped up in his last match. It was really important to him to not miss the chance to team up with Tully Blanchard a few weeks ago, so he kept working.
His next match will be against Chris Jericho on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Admits There Was Truth Behind RAW Locker Room Speech, Discusses Potentially Opening WrestleMania 37
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Talk UK Takeover, Give Update on Road Dogg
- Mark Henry Recalls Having to Lie to Get Daniel Bryan Hired By WWE
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot