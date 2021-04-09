wrestling / News

Dax Harwood Working Through Injury

April 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dax Harwood is currently working through an injury, as his left elbow has been hurt for around six weeks. It was taped up for his most recent match on Dynamite, but he didn’t want to miss the chance to team up

Dax Harwood’s left elbow has been injured for about six weeks. It was all taped up in his last match. It was really important to him to not miss the chance to team up with Tully Blanchard a few weeks ago, so he kept working.

His next match will be against Chris Jericho on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

