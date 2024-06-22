Dax Harwood Says Every Day On WWE Main Roster Was ‘A Fight’

During an interview with Power Alphas (via Wrestling Inc), Dax Harwood spoke about his frustrating during FTR’s time on the WWE main roster, where he said it felt like a fight every day. He noted that there were a lot of issues for the team due to Vince McMahon having different ideas of what a wrestler should be.

He said: “Everything that, at the time, Vince McMahon loved about a professional wrestler … Cash and I were the complete antithesis to that. We were not his bodybuilders. We didn’t meet his height requirements … I knew it was going to be a fight on the main roster, and it was. Almost every day it was a fight. [Triple H] admired your wrestling and your work and what you brought to the table in-ring more than Vince did at the time. Vince had his idea of what a successful professional wrestler is … We were the opposite of that.“