WWE News: Day Of SummerSlam Tops WWE Network Shows For The Week, Kayla Braxton Having Lasik Surgery
– WWE’s Day of SummerSlam topped the list of the most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week. The WON reports that the most-watched shows for the week were:
1. WWE Day of SummerSlam 2020
2. WWE Clash of Champions 2019
3. Talking Smack (9.12.20)
4. Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jerry Lawler
5. Raw Talk (9.14.20)
6. WWE Payback 2020
7. WWE Smackdown (8.7.20)
8. WWE Clash of Champions 2018
9. WWE NXT (9.8.20)
10. WWE SummerSlam 2020
– Kayla Braxton noted on Twitter on Wednesday that she’s getting Lasik surgery. Braxton responded to a user who asked her not to wear glasses on The Bump, posting:
“Appreciate your unsolicited advice, bud. But like I announced on the show today and last week on social – I’m getting lasik surgery this weekend and can’t be in contact lenses for 2 weeks before the surgery. I didn’t love having to wear glasses today either.”
Appreciate your unsolicited advice, bud. But like I announced on the show today and last week on social – I’m getting lasik surgery this weekend and can’t be in contact lenses for 2 weeks before the surgery. I didn’t love having to wear glasses today either. 😘 https://t.co/4KYJnpxise
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 16, 2020
