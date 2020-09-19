WWE News: Day Of SummerSlam Tops WWE Network Shows For The Week, Kayla Braxton Having Lasik Surgery

– WWE’s Day of SummerSlam topped the list of the most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week. The WON reports that the most-watched shows for the week were:

1. WWE Day of SummerSlam 2020

2. WWE Clash of Champions 2019

3. Talking Smack (9.12.20)

4. Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jerry Lawler

5. Raw Talk (9.14.20)

6. WWE Payback 2020

7. WWE Smackdown (8.7.20)

8. WWE Clash of Champions 2018

9. WWE NXT (9.8.20)

10. WWE SummerSlam 2020

– Kayla Braxton noted on Twitter on Wednesday that she’s getting Lasik surgery. Braxton responded to a user who asked her not to wear glasses on The Bump, posting:

“Appreciate your unsolicited advice, bud. But like I announced on the show today and last week on social – I’m getting lasik surgery this weekend and can’t be in contact lenses for 2 weeks before the surgery. I didn’t love having to wear glasses today either.”