Day One of GCW’s The Collective Includes Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X and More

Game Changer Wrestling will run day one of their annual ‘Collective’ series of events, which includes Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X. The events will stream on TrillerTV from The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia. The lineups include:

11 AM ET: DEFY Wrestling ‘Can’t Deny It’:

* DEFY Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Gringo Loco

* DEFY Women’s Championship: Vertvixen (c) vs. Trish Adora vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Sovereign (Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vs. Shun Skywalker, Ben-K & Ho Ho Lun vs. C4XKC (Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas & KC Navarro)

* CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) vs. Moonlight Express (Mike Bailey & MAO)

4 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Masha Slamovich

* Fuminori Abe vs. Takuya Nomura

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Axel Tischer

* Matt Makowski vs. AKIRA

* Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey

* Josh Barnett vs. Johnny Bloodsport

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs

* Erik Hammer vs. Lou Nixon

8 PM: DDT Pro Wrestling:

* DDT Universal Championship: MAO (c) vs. Billie Starkz.

* Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Yuki Ueno.

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Shunma Katsumata.

* KANON & Daisuke Sasaki vs. Takeshi Masada & Nick Wayne.

* Kazuki Hirata vs. Yoshihiko.

* CCK vs. Bryan Keith & Shota.

* Tetsuya Endo vs. Andrew Everett.

11:59 PM: JCW & GCW vs. The World:

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Syuri

* Gringo Loco, Arez & Latigo vs. YAMATO, Dragon Kid & Shun Skywalker.

* Jordan Oliver vs. Aigle Blanc.

* Alec Price, Cole Radrick & 1 Called Manders vs. Fuminori Abe, Takuya Nomura & Rina Yamashita

* Others advertised include Mao, Robert Dreissker, Ho Ho Lun, Session Moth Martina, Laurance Roman, Yusaku Ito, Yoshihiko and more.