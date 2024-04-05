Day Two of GCW’s The Collective Includes Joey Janela’s Spring Break, PROGRESS, More

Game Changer Wrestling will run day two of their annual ‘Collective’ series of events, which includes Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8. The events will stream on TrillerTV from The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia. The lineups include:

11 AM ET: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling:

* Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh vs. Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi.

* Hyper Misao vs. Billie Starkz.

* Shoko Nakajima vs. Rhio.

* Mizuki & Vertvixen vs. Pom Harajuku & Max The Impaler

* Yuji Aino & Raku vs. Viva Van & Yuki Kamifuki.

* Suzume & Arisu Endo vs. Zara Zakher & Nao Kakuta

3 PM: PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 165:

* PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Championship: Rhio (c) vs. Lana Austin

* PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Cheeky Little Buggers *Charles Crowley & Alexxis Falcon) (c) vs. The Sunshine Machine (TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo) vs. Sanity

7 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8:

* GCW Championship: Blake Christian (c) vs. Joey Janela (w/ Missy Hyatt)

* Masato Tanaka & Minoru Suzuki vs. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita

* Matt Cardona vs. Blue Kane

* The Rock N Roll Express & Kerry Morton vs. Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver & Mike Bailey

* YAMATO, Dragon Kid & Kzy vs. Shun Skywalker, Ben-K & Kota Minoura

* Gringo Loco vs. The Amazing Red

11:59 PM: GCW For The Culture:

* 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Frontman Jah-C

* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship Suge D (c) vs. Alex Kane.

* Billy Dixon vs. Darius Carter with Guest Referee Darius Lockhart.

* Man Like Dereiss vs. Sonny Kiss.

* The Mane Event vs. Kings Of The District vs. Killionaire’s Club vs. Thick ‘N’ Juicy.

* Janai Kai vs. Tiara James vs. Maya World vs. Jada Stone vs. Joseline Navarro vs. Mazzerati.