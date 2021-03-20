wrestling / News

DAZN and MLW Reportedly Planning A Big Show In The Future

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo

Fightful Select reports that DAZN and MLW are talking about the idea of MLW having a show in Hawaii sometime in the future. The idea came from DAZN. If it happens, MLW is hoping that they can get Dragon Gate involved for an MLW vs. Dragon Gate event. The biggest problem will be getting visas for all of the talent that would potentially be involved.

