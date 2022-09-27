DCU Center Advertising Roman Reigns for Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown in October

– The DCU Center is advertising that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be at WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 7 in Worcester, Massachusetts for the latest season premiere of that show. This will also be the go-home show before WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

WWE.com is also advertising Roman Reigns for the event. As noted, The Bloodline is also scheduled to appear on the post-Extreme Rules edition of Raw in October.