DDP On How His AEW Match Came Together, Wrestling Across Six Different Decades

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, DDP discussed how his match in AEW came together, AEW giving him an opportunity to wrestle across six different decades, and much more. Here are some highlights:

DDP on how his match in AEW came together: “Well, Cody is like my nephew. We’re super close since he was twelve years old. When he went to AEW and of course it was him and the Young Bucks and Kenny that really put that all in together, too, and of course Adam Page, too. He was part of that group of guys that really put it together. But Cody was the cat who really was booking at that time. All In was all his. He did it all from the backstage to the production meetings to everything. If he never got to do it again, he got to do what his old man did. But then it turned into something bigger than that.

“Then I find out they’re gonna be on TNT. So I go over to him and I tell him, ‘Listen, this is gonna be on TNT. I gotta do a match. I gotta get out there, do more than.’ We’re catching a buzz, we’re drinking, and having a few beers. Then the next day I called him back ‘cause I’m thinking about my shoulders and my knees and my back. Feel pretty good, but Diamond Cutters every time is on this shoulder, you know? I said, ‘I think I overshot my load last night. Let’s just put that on the shelf.’ So I let it go for a couple of months and then it came down to January, right? So I tabled it and then now it’s coming into 2020.”

On AEW giving him an opportunity to wrestle across six different decades: “I do have a vision of me hitting at least one Diamond Cutter at 70. I’m gonna be sixty-six April 5. That’s something we’ll see. I’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I told Cody, ‘I’ll have six decades. I’ve gotta do it.’ The big thing I really wanted to do, which was in the promo that I was doing before MJF—who I love—came out. If you had told me nineteen years ago that DDP would have been back on TNT with a company called AEW, I’d have to say you were smoking crack. It all came to fruition. I hadn’t been in a ring at that point, in a ‘match’ match—Diamond Cutters are a different animal. I can do those standing on my head. My shoulder hates it now, but the bottom line is I can do that anywhere at any time. But to do a match and go in for a comeback, and make it look good, and then he says, ‘At the end, you go off the top rope.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know about that one.’ But there I am. That is my last move ever as of right now. That’s kind of crazy.”