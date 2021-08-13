DDP On His Reaction To AEW’s Recent Ticket Sales: ‘WWE’s Tickets Aren’t Selling Like That’

WWE Hall of Famer DDP was recently interviewed on Foundation Radio, and one of the topics he discussed was the competition between AEW and WWE and what’s stood out to him about AEW’s ticket sales.

When asked about the competition between the two companies, DDP noted that AEW no longer looks like “just another wrestling organization” under Khan’s direction (via Sportskeeda):

“All of a sudden, it looks like AEW is not just another wrestling organization. They have risen to the level of like real competition for WWE and I never thought that would be possible again. But the heart and soul, that guy Tony Khan, who owns that company – first of all, he’s the most amazing cat, like you would never know in a billion years that he’s a billionaire because he’s a regular dude who loves wrestling and appreciates it for what it is. One of his dreams is to have his own wrestling organization. Now he’s got it and it’s not just a wrestling organization.

DDP also mentioned AEW’s quick sellout of the United Center in Chicago and the comparison to WWE ticket sales:

“I know they just sold tickets for Chicago, and it was a number of shows like three nights in a row. They all sold out. I would say it’s about ten, eleven thousand people, and then they got the United Center. They’re doing a new show now. I think it’s called Rampage. They sold out the United Center in 30 minutes. You can’t tell me they ain’t the real deal. WWE’s tickets aren’t selling like that.”

AEW Rampage: The First Dance takes place on August 20, with numerous hints pointing towards CM Punk making his debut with the company.