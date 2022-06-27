DDP and Jake Roberts Reveal Their Tag Team Mount Rushmore

In the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast (via Fightful), Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts gave their picks for the tag teams they would put on their personal Mount Rushmores.

Page said: “Arn & Tully. I love Christian and Edge, I thought they were magic out there. Hart Foundation, really loved those guys together with Jimmy Hart and the whole deal, and I’m going back to the Valiant Brothers, Handsome Jimmy and Johnny Valiant.”

Roberts added: ““Number one, FTR, without a doubt. They are so freaking believable, they’re so intense, they’re tough, they make you earn it … I think I’m gonna go with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express … I’m gonna go back to the Assassins.“