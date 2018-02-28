WWE News: DDP and Big Show Talk Ronda Rousey’s WWE Potential, Renee Young Surprised With Magic Trick

– Diamond Dallas Page and Big Show discussed Ronda Rousey’s potential in WWE during a new interview. You can see their quotes below from the UPI interview below:

DDP: “I think she’ll put the work in. She’ll have to. Because it’s completely different from UFC. I think Ronda brings a lot. She really put women’s sports at the top of the list. She’s the main event. If you look back…there is no way there is ever going to be women’s fighting in UFC. She had a whole different vision. Not too many years after that she was headlining the main event. It really put her in a huge spot. And she had a great career. And I’m sure she’s pretty much moved on from that and she’s on to the next one…Now is it going to happen right away? Is she going to go out there and be unbelievable? That will remain to be seen. But I think she’s going to hold her own…”

Big Show: “You can tell she’s excited about our business and what we do and that’s before I even knew she was coming on board. When she was coming in to do the whole thing, she was somebody that was already at that stage.

As far as the brand the notoriety she brings to our industry, I think it’s an incredible opportunity for WWE and WWE fans as well as Ronda Rousey fans. Now we are going to see her in an environment that will be able to really see Ronda showcase her athletic ability, her entertainment skills and also the presence that she has. She’s just going to be overwhelming. It’s going to raise the bar a little bit in our women’s division. Our women’s division is the strongest it has ever been. It’s so strong, it has actually attracted the talent like Ronda Rousey to want to come and be a part of it….I think it’s absolutely amazing. I can’t wait to see what she does in the ring.”

– Mustafa Ali posted the following video of Evan Cloyd, an indy wrestler and magician who works as Jarek 1:20, surprising Renee Young with a magic trick. Cloyd had a WWE tryout earlier this month.