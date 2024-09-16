Diamond Dallas Page Calls This WWE Name The Greatest Character In Wrestling History

Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on the Drinks with Johnny podcast (per Wrestling Inc), where he talked about a variety of subjects.

In the podcast, DDP expressed his admiration for Paul Heyman. Here are the highlights:

On thinking Heyman is the GOAT: “Who’s better than Paul Heyman? I mean, really,” DDP said. “I think the greatest character in professional wrestling right now is Paul Heyman.”

On his prediction: “I’m going to predict something — this is totally off the wall… Paul Heyman gets fired [in storyline] and starts his own, can’t call it ECW anymore, but whatever the hell the name of it is and goes into opposition with WWE.”