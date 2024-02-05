DDP Says Cody Rhodes Is The Best Choice To Represent WWE

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the ‘dark cloud’ hanging over WWE and why Cody Rhodes is the best choice to represent the company. That dark cloud is likely Vince McMahon, who is under federal investigation for number of crimes, including sex trafficking.

Page said: “I don’t think, because we all know there’s been a little adversity, there’s a little dark cloud right now. I don’t know what happened there, I wasn’t there. I don’t know. But I’ll tell you what I do know. When you have anything like that happen, who are you looking at now to represent the company? I don’t think there’s a better person that can represent the company. Family values, work ethic is insane, all of his belts say ‘do the work.’ That’s what that they say on them. If doesn’t say ‘American Nightmare’, somewhere he’s written on it ‘Do The Work.’ It’s all about that. He wrestled with a torn pec and went 20 minutes with one of the greatest wrestlers ever, Seth Rollins, and made it through and came back from that injury. To get this spot, I can’t think of a better person in their company that I’d want to see. Taking nothing away from Roman Reigns because he has proved to be a demigod, and he really has. I watched him from The Shield on. He actually did DDP Yoga when he was playing for Georgia Tech, so that’s the first time I ever met Roman because I was working with the team. But this guy, he’s a demigod. He’s in the same vein of Hogan now and of course Austin and The Rock, all of it. But I just can’t see a better person, especially at this time, to represent the WWE.“