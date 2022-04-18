Various News: DDP Comments on Classic ECW Sabu Clip, Tyrus Releasing Autobiography

– DDP saw a classic clip of Sabu doing Sabu things in ECW and thinks that the legendary hardcore wrestler should come see him. The WrestleBotch Facebook account showed a clip of Sabu hitting Rob Van Dam with a moonsault onto a stretcher and DDP commented suggesting that Sabu should come see him, perhaps for some DDP Yoga:

“My man needs to come see me!”

– NWA star and WWE alumnus Tyrus is releasing his memoirs next week. Just Tyrus: A Memoir arrives on April 26th per Amazon and is written by Tyrus himself. It is described as follows: