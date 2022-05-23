DDP Comments On Why The CM Punk/MJF AEW Feud Worked

During the most recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famers Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page discussed AEW stars CM Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

DDP on his promos and those of MJF: “My promos … I wanted a little bit of everybody. From Jake to Dusty to Savage, everybody, a little piece sprinkled in so that you don’t really notice it … I look at MJF, he came in like this and he was just going to stay committed the whole way through. And the stuff he did with Punk — and I think Punk is better today than when he was the man up in [WWE].”

Roberts: “I think he also might feel safety. “In that other company, you’ve got to be guns out and watching every which way to save your ass. Now he’s in a place that he feels pretty comfortable.”

On Punk and MJF’s understanding of and respect for wrestling history: “They’re both students of the game, and now you can go back and bring something back that’s old, that’s new. I love the old school, and that’s really like the ’70s, early ’80s sh*t. Getting to partake in that … and make it like, ‘We’re going to go back in time, and we’ve got them the same way.’

“Since probably a little bit before ‘Mania, because I’ve noticed that the WWE crowds are getting hotter and hotter. The fans are getting more and more involved. AEW, they’ve already been there, they’ve been there since the jump, they’re like an ECW crowd. So when you’ve got that crowd and you’re talking about a dog collar match, again, what’s old is new. And the commitment that you put into that is what takes it to the next level.”