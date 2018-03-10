DDP Responds to Critics of Ronda Rousey’s Performance in WWE So Far

– TMZ recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and asked him about how Ronda Rousey is doing so far in the WWE. TMZ called Rousey’s work on the mic “shakey” so far. You can check out the video of the chat before.

DDP laughed off the statement from the TMZ photographer saying that Rousey got criticism for how she held the microphone. DDP stated, “Give the girl a break, man. She’s going to going to be great. She’s a great athlete. She brings a lot to the sport.” He added, “It’s a lot of pressure going in, but that girl thrives on pressure.”

He also stated, “If anyone really gets the showmanship, it’s McGregor,” referring to UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.