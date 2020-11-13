wrestling / News
Various News: DDP & David Arquette Congratulate Darby Allin on TNT Title Win, Mance Warner Set For GCW Slime Season
– Darby Allin got some new congratulations for his TNT Championship win at Full Gear. Diamond Dallas Page and David Arquette both took to Twitter to congratulate Allin on his victory, as you can see below:
Congrats @DarbyAllin !!!
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 12, 2020
– GCW has announced that Mance Warner and Atticus Cogar are both set for Slime Season, which takes place on December 5th:
*12/5 Vegas Update!*
Just Added:
MANCE WARNER comes to Vegas at Slime Season!
Plus:
Blake
Fatu
Bey
Swann
RSP
Dickinson
Jordan
Kikutaro
Webb
Sefa
Atticus
Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK
Slime Season
Sat 12/5 – 7pm
Meet LV – Las Vegas
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CeMQ72veeR
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 12, 2020
*12/5 Vegas Update!*
Just Added:
ATTICUS COGAR comes to Vegas at Slime Season!
Plus:
Blake
Fatu
Bey
Swann
RSP
Dickinson
Jordan
Kikutaro
Webb
Sefa
Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK
Slime Season
Sat 12/5 – 7pm
Meet LV – Las Vegas
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MeGxdAY39F
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE Contracts Signed by Former EVOLVE Wrestlers
- Jim Herd Denies That He Wanted to Change Ric Flair Into ‘Spartacus’
- The Undertaker Has No Interest In Prolonging Career With Cinematic Matches
- Arn Anderson On WCW Bringing In Bret Hart, The Road Warriors’ Legacy, How WWE Plans Royal Rumble Match