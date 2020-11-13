Various News: DDP & David Arquette Congratulate Darby Allin on TNT Title Win, Mance Warner Set For GCW Slime Season

– Darby Allin got some new congratulations for his TNT Championship win at Full Gear. Diamond Dallas Page and David Arquette both took to Twitter to congratulate Allin on his victory, as you can see below:

– GCW has announced that Mance Warner and Atticus Cogar are both set for Slime Season, which takes place on December 5th:

*12/5 Vegas Update!* Just Added: MANCE WARNER comes to Vegas at Slime Season! Plus:

Blake

Fatu

Bey

Swann

RSP

Dickinson

Jordan

Kikutaro

Webb

Sefa

Atticus Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK Slime Season

Sat 12/5 – 7pm

Meet LV – Las Vegas Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CeMQ72veeR — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 12, 2020