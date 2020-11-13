wrestling / News

Various News: DDP & David Arquette Congratulate Darby Allin on TNT Title Win, Mance Warner Set For GCW Slime Season

November 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin AEW Full Gear

– Darby Allin got some new congratulations for his TNT Championship win at Full Gear. Diamond Dallas Page and David Arquette both took to Twitter to congratulate Allin on his victory, as you can see below:

– GCW has announced that Mance Warner and Atticus Cogar are both set for Slime Season, which takes place on December 5th:

Darby Allin, David Arquette, Diamond Dallas Page, GCW, Jeremy Thomas

