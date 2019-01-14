DDP Reveals Registration Details for Positively Unstoppable Challenge

– As previously reported, DDP started the DDP Yoga’s Positively Unstoppable Challenge. The winner of the challenge will receive a million dollars. WrestlingInc.com reports that Diamond Dallas Page has revealed more information on the contest.

Currently, registration is open and free for the contest at the website PositivelyUnstoppable.com. Registration will be open until January 31, 2019. The challenge is open to anyone in the US or Canada (excluding Quebec).

Participants will have 16 weeks to transform their lives in meaningful ways. At the end of the challenge period, participants will submit photos, videos and an essay that showcases their transformation. They will then be judged by an independent panel of judges. After that, two finalists will be selected by and invited to the DDP Yoga Performance center that’s located in Smyrna, Georgia.

The finalists will then meet WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and take part in a livestream. At the livestream event, they will choose from a number of mystery prizes that are worth up to $1 million. The finalists will be announced later this spring. The final event will then stream live on the DDP Yoga Facebook page in summer 2019.