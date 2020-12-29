wrestling / News

Various News: DDP Documentary Available on Amazon Prime, Top 10 Raw Moments

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Diamond Dallas Page DDP

– Diamond Dallas Page’s new documentary is now available on Amazon Prime. The documentary, Relentless, is available here. It is described as follows:

“Diamond Dallas Page’s journey to save his wrestling career transforms into a lifelong passion for helping others achieve their true potential.”

– WWE posted the top 10 moments of this week’s episode of Raw:

