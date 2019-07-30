wrestling / News

DDP Appears in theScore’s Enes the Menace Video

July 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Diamond Dallas Page DDP WCW

theScore has released a new video called Enes the Menace featuring Enes Kanter and DDP. You can check out that video below. Here’s a synopsis:

Polarizing NBA big man Enes Kanter tries his hand in the zany world of professional wrestling with guidance from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page in this pseudo-documentary from the creative minds at theScore.

