DDP Appears in theScore’s Enes the Menace Video
July 30, 2019 | Posted by
– theScore has released a new video called Enes the Menace featuring Enes Kanter and DDP. You can check out that video below. Here’s a synopsis:
Polarizing NBA big man Enes Kanter tries his hand in the zany world of professional wrestling with guidance from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page in this pseudo-documentary from the creative minds at theScore.
