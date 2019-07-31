Various News: DDP Featured In NBA Star Mockumentary, No Way Jose Takes Shot At Mike Kanellis, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Diamond Dallas Page is featured in a new mockumetary from The Score on NBA player Enes Kanter. It looks at Kanter’s interest in possibly becoming a pro wrestler, which he’s talked about in the past. He’s also spent time at DDP’s performance center in Atlanta working on in-ring training. You can watch the entire clip from the Score below.

– No Way Jose took a shot at Mike Kanellis after he laid down and let his wife Maria win the 24/7 title from him on RAW. He told Kanellis to find his marbles.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include John Laurinaitis (54) and Kid Kash (50).