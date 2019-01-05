Various News: DDP Discusses Helping Vance Hinds Lose Almost 200 Pounds, New Episode of Road Warrior Animal Podcast Out

– TMZ Sports reported on WWE Hall of Famer DDP telling the story about how he helped Vance Hinds lose almost 200 pounds. You can check out the video of DDP telling the story below.

DDP learned about Vance Hinds through comedian Bert Kreischer. DDP then offered to coach Hinds through his DDP Yoga program, helping him lose the weight.

– The latest episode of Road Warrior Animal’s What a Rush podcast is out now on iTunes. In the latest episode, Animal remembers late WWE announcer Gene Okerlund, who sadly passed away earlier this week.