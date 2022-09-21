DDP & Jake Roberts Praise Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw

– During the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Jake Roberts had high praise for Bobby Lashley versus Seth Rollins for the WWE US Title last Monday on Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP On how good the match was: “They put on a barn-burner. When it goes to three commercials and you’re still watching the show — I don’t remember that ever happening on Raw … You see the show changing, more wrestling-oriented, storytelling in the ring. And I don’t think there’s a better guy out there doing it than Seth Rollins. Bobby is a beast, he did a hell of a job.”

DDP on the false finishes: “There were some great false finishes during that match. I mean, that was my favorite thing of all on the show. It lets you know that you’re watching a different Raw.”

Roberts on how they made it believable: “Seth did it in a good way, man. He showed how powerful and strong Lashley was, and he actually did something to hurt him where he hurt his … bicep, and they work it, and they work it, and they make it believable.”

Bobby Lashley managed to defeat Seth Rollins to retain his title earlier this week.