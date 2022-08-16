DDP and Jake Roberts On Ric Flair’s Last Match, Why DDP Won’t Wrestle Again

DDP and Jake Roberts are both retired from the ring, and they recently shared their thoughts about Ric Flair’s Last Match. Page and Roberts talked about the Starrcast V event on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

DDP on the idea of having a last match: “It’s nothing I’ll ever do. Conrad was like ‘You know DDP, you’d be perfect to do one of these,’ I was like ‘Nah bro, I’m good. I had my last match, it’s never going to be better than that.’ I was lucky enough to have all my boys around me and it was fun. I’m good with that.”

Roberts on Flair’s last match: “It was hard on him no doubt. I remember my last match and I wish the hell I had never done it because I was so ashamed that I could not do the things I normally did. I felt like I was robbing the fans, cheating them out of something that I could not do so if I can’t do those things, why am I even out there?” Some people will say ‘but your fans want to see you,’ yeah but they can see you on any corner they want to but let’s keep it real. I wasn’t invited to [Flair’s Last Match] and I’m glad I wasn’t because if I had been invited I’d have went. But I’m glad I didn’t see Ric Flair’s Last Match because I want the memory I have of Ric Flair in 1985.” Flair has since teased having another match, but hopefully, for the sake of his health, this was the perfect ending and we never see “The Nature Boy” lace his boots up again.