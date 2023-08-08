DDP Credits LA Knight’s Work, Says He Just Needs “That Little Push”

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE’s Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on LA Knight’s ascension (via Fightful). DDP says he has enjoyed watching Knight increasingly get over with the fans and expects more great things from him in the future. You can find a highlight from Page and watch the full interview below.

On his encouragement of LA Knight: “That guy, he ain’t too old for nothing. He is at the right time at the right place and I pray for him that they see it, because he deserves it. I remember walking up to him, I wanna say it was Mania this year, and I said, ‘Dude, I just want you to know, I personally love what you’re doing and watching you from NXT coming up.’ [He has worked] with Bronson, who’s one of my boys, he’s worked out in that gym with me 50 times. I was like, ‘I love what you’re doing’ and I said the same thing to Sami, that it’s your time dude, these people are gonna get with you, it’s gonna get bigger and bigger and it did. Both of those guys are top guys to me, but they aren’t top of the top. Just give them that little push and they both will deliver.”