DDP On Nearly Being Paralyzed In His Last Match, Back Injury That Led To DDP Yoga

Diamond Dallas Page saw his in-ring career end due to a neck injury in 2002, and he recently recalled how much worse it could have been. DDP spoke with Chris Van Vliet for the latter’s Insight podcast and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the neck injury: “I go back about my neck, and [the doctor] goes, ‘Let me show you something.’ And he shows me how bad my neck is. He goes, ‘You were so lucky, if you’d have landed a little right or a little left, you’d be a quadriplegic right now. You would be done.'”

On the back injury that led to DDP Yoga: “When my spine guy, who first guided me when I blew my back out and broke my back, he goes, ‘You’re done.’ Three months later, because of what would become [DDP Yoga] I went back to him, he’s like, ‘I’ve never seen this recovery ever, what did you do?’ I told him and I showed him and he goes, ‘Don’t stop doing that, keep doing whatever the f*** you’re doing.'”