DDP on Why He’s Not Reopening His DDP Yoga Gym Yet in Georgia, How Lives Will Have to Change Going Forward

Diamond Dallas Page appeared on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 on Thursday to discuss why he’s not re-opening his DDP Yoga Performance Center in Georgia tomorrow despite Georgia allowing gyms to reopen, plus more. As noted yesterday, DDP has decided not to re-open the gym despite Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allowing certain businesses to open back up and he went into why he’s decided not to do so, as well as how people are going to have to change their lives going forward in the face of COVID-19. The video and highlights are below:

On not re-opening his DDP Yoga Performance Center yet: “Well, I’m very fortunate that my DDP Yoga program isn’t solely based on walk-up traffic. Of course, my DDP Yoga Performance Center in Smyrna, Georgia — that is, and that will be closed. But my DDP Yoga company, which is [an] app, DVDs — that, if anything that is booming right now. So I’m in a much better position than a lot of the people who are in a spot that [have] got gyms whether it’s LA Fitness or whatever. And for me, I’m gonna err on the side of caution. Because first of all, I’m 64. You know, so I definitely don’t wanna be out there working with people and putting my hands on people or anything. So I’m gonna abide by what I’ve been doing since this first all hit the fan.”

On how he’ll decide when the right time to open back up is: “Well you know, like I said I did vote for Kemp. He’s a good man, and I know he’s just trying to get people back to work. And when he said ‘Georgia’ — Georgia is a really rural state. There isn’t a lot of people — there’s probably very few people in say, Dallas, Georgia or wherever that [have] maybe one or two cases. Atlanta though is a much different avenue, because there’s so many people here. And for me, I have to see something change. Like for right now, there’s been no vaccine. There’s been no cure, we don’t really know where it’s gonna go. So you know, I look at ‘When will we start to change our land,’ the way it lays right now. You look at, an example would be something like Blockbuster. At one time, Blockbuster ruled when it cam e to movies and stuff. And then a little company called Netflix came, and streaming came, and Blockbuster was a memory. So I believe the gym business is going to have to change the way they do business moving forward. And I know for sure, when I open at some point, I will definitely be changing the way I do things.”

On the kinds of changes that will have to be made: “A to Z all around, because we don’t know when this will come back again. Until there’s a vaccine or something, we have to err on the side of caution. My daughter Brittany, she’s living with me right now with my little granddaughter Oakley. And we gotta make sure she’s protected. So when we go get food — like, we put up a whole thing on YouTube, ‘DDP Talks Food Safety’ and what to do with that. Like, shopping is different. When the guy went through and he had the bomb in his shoe [on an airplane], TSA was born and our lives changed. Our lives just changed again.”

On the money that’s being set aside by the government for business loans: “We applied of course on my other side, for my gym side. I don’t know any small business that got it, so I’m really glad that the President and [Nancy] Pelosi went back at it. Because I don’t know any small business that got taken care of. I know Ruth’s Chris [Steak House] got taken care of, and that was $20 million gone. I know big companies got taken care of, so I’m hoping that this round the smaller companies will be taken care of. I do like what they’ve done with the unemployment thing by adding that extra $600 in there to help the people because again, we’ve gotta keep people whole though this. We’ve gotta keep people breathing and chilled. But as things start spreading, you panic and that’s where the problems happen.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit CNN with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.