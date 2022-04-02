DDP on Scott Hall First Using the Toothpick Gimmick in WCW

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) discussed the late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who tragically passed away last month, on this week’s DDP Snake Pit podcast. DDP discussed Scott Hall first using the toothpick gimmick as The Diamond Studd in WCW in the early 1990s. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on the first promo they had together in WCW where Hall used the toothpick: “I go, ‘this is what we’re going to do at the end of the promo.’ And this is our first promo. I said, go, ‘we both take them out of our mouth and flick them into the camera.’ And during the promo, my toothpick fell out of my mouth. And I was like, ‘noooooo. Like, oh, man. That was such a great gimmick,’ and boy, that’s a God moment, you know? He took that toothpick out. Ding. And you know, Bad Guy was born, man.”

Jake Roberts on Hall using the Razor’s Edge: “I d-mn sure couldn’t have ever done it. I always had the idea that, when you come up with your finishing maneuver, make sure you can do it to everyone in case you ever have to wrestle them. But Scott, he put 300 pounders up there. He didn’t give a sh-t. He could do it. He was a horse, man. He was super strong and once he got you up, he could walk around. I could never do something like that. Hell, I couldn’t put up my sister like that, are you kidding me? But he did it and it looked so magnificent when he holds you up there. Just the sign of the cross in my mind plays with me. So, it impressed.”