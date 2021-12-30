DDP on the Work He and His Business Partner Do Behind the Scenes for AEW

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently joined the Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman podcast, and he talked about the work and his business partner, Steve Yu, still do behind the scenes with AEW with some video production work. DDP stated the following (via Fightful):

“I leave a lot of this stuff to my business partner Steve Yu. I create the stories, he tells them. He tells them as good as they can be told. My guys are the reason why their stories, that they play out, Cody Rhodes put us in charge of all of that shit. I have a whole division that just does the stories for AEW. When they put them all together, we tell them. We’re storytellers and we inspire people to believe, that’s the biggest thing.”