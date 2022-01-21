DDP On Why He Originally Didn’t Want To Do A Podcast

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, DDP spoke about his new DDP Snakepit podcast with Jake Roberts and why he didn’t want to do a podcast at first. Here are highlights:

On his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions: “Steve, as close as we are, there’s so much stuff he doesn’t know. I just did a really great one with him on Peacock. That is right up there with my favorite interview, I’ve had some really good ones with Jericho too. But, I’d put it right up there with Rogan. It was that much fun, and we got a good buzz going, we were drinking red wine, so I got a little emotional at the end.”

On not wanting to do a podcast: “I’ve had people say they’ll do everything for me, all I have to do is talk. I just didn’t want to do it, because again, I don’t want to go into anything half-assed. I would have to do the research like Steve does and everybody else, and it’s just not something I wanted to do. I called him (Jake Roberts) up and said, ‘I don’t really want to do one, bro.’ He said, ‘I’m not talking about you, I am talking about us.’ I go, ‘You want to do one together?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes.’ I don’t really say not to Jake too often, mainly because I don’t live in this ridiculous home, or building a beach house, or doing all the s**t I am doing in my life that I am so blessed for without him and Dusty. I never forget that; it never escapes me. So if Jake wants to do something and I can swing it, I am going to do it. So I said to him, ‘I’ll only do it if Conrad Thompson is involved.’”

On getting Conrad Thompson on board: “He was like, ‘Oh ,I would love that’. I was like, ‘Dude, you run a multi-million dollar mortgage company, where will you have the time?’ He goes, ‘I’ve got the time for you guys. So I go, ‘Okay.’ I called Jake up and he was like, ‘Awesome, when do we start filming?’ And I said, ‘Let’s let them get everything in place.’ What’s really fascinating about Conrad, he’s got the advertising guy, he’s got the PR guy, he’s got the graphic designer, and two other people I can’t really remember what they are. But he’s got a whole team of people. It’s like a turnkey operation. So we came up with a name, I wanted to call it the Snakepit and Conrad is like, ‘Dude, we have to have you in there.’ And someone said, ‘How about DDP’s Snakepit,’ I said, ‘Jake, are you okay with that?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’”