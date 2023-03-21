DDP Picks Chris Jericho as His Wrestler for the Year for 2022

– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) discussed Chris Jericho in his current role in AEW and how Jericho is now like Ric Flair for a new era and named Jericho as his pick as the Wrestler of the Year for 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on Chris Jericho being his pick for 2022’s Wrestler of the Year: “It’s so close cause I could’ve easily given this to Roman Reigns, very easily. I think they’re both amazing and had unbelievable years, but Jericho I got to give the nod t because he’s my boy, but at the same time, I watch how over he is and the length of time he has been.”

On how Jericho is like the “new Ric Flair”: “To me, he’s like the new Ric Flair because people have watched him for 25-30 years. When he wasn’t on top, he was on his way to the top, and he’s been on top for over 20 years. I know it’s a one-year deal but I just have to give him the nod, very close; you could easily have given it to Roman Reigns.”