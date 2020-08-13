DDP Reacts To The Rock Buying the XFL, Explains Why AEW Chose Chicago

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, DDP spoke about The Rock buying the XFL and why he thinks this time it will be a success, saying Rock wouldn’t do it if he didn’t think it would work. Here are highlights:

On The Rock buying the XFL: “Woooooow. I have a ridiculous amount of respect for The Rock on so many different levels. More than anything, if you’ve ever watched The Rock’s stuff like I watched him do a motivational talk off the top of his head to the LA Lakers. He’s a juggernaut to me. When I see something, I envision it and manifest it. He has that same ability times whatever. He’s the biggest star in the world and he’s one of us,” said DDP. “To me, nothing surprises me. You think the XFL was dead? You watch Ballers? One of the big things was the fact that he’s trying to buy a franchise in the NFL and they’re trying to keep him out. So, f*** with buy in and there’s no question in my mind if he actually did that… Wooooooow! The Rock doesn’t do anything half-assed. If he came in there, they know the numbers.”

On how the XFL could be good for football: “When guys can be indie wrestlers and make a living, that’s super special. What’s happening with AEW is super special. And ROH. And NXT. It’s a lot of places for the boys and girls – who are amazing athletes – to go. And now for football? If not the NFL then Canada or European leagues, but there’s not a lot of places to go. So it will be really interesting.”

On independent talent finding success in AEW: “They’ve been spending all that time doing something they love. Before there was any explosion – the UK got really big and of course Mexico and Japan – but when the UK was taking off I was like, ‘Wow this is really good. Will it ever hit the States?’ And then it did. Chicago has 6 or 8 different promotions and that’s why Cody and The Young Bucks picked Chicago. It’s the best entertainment capital of the world when it comes to wrestling because in Chicago, they appreciate it.”