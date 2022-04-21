DDP Recalls Asking Triple H to Stop Using the Diamond Cutter in WWE

– During the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) discussed an occasion in the 1990s when he called Triple H after he used the Diamond Cutter on TV and asked him not to use the move. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on calling Triple H and asking him not to use the Cutter in WWE: “The Diamond Cutter was really getting over. The Diamond Cutter was taking me to a different spot. You could hit it on anyone out of anywhere. And even though I was only hitting guys who were enhancement guys, it was still popping the crowd. So you know you have something there. So one night I’ve got RAW on because I watched RAW. I taped it all, and I’d come home and I’d watch it and see how everybody was doing. And then one night, Triple H hit that cutter out of nowhere and pinned the guy. I was like ‘no! Bastard! No, not him!’ There’s three guys who when I say have the craziest work ethics ever, me, him, and The Rock. The three of us, insane work ethic. I’m thinking ‘man if he takes that? I’ve got to call him.’ And I just pick up the phone.”

On his phone call with Triple H: “He never answered the phone, he never answered before that day or after that day. But that day he answered. He’s like ‘hey D, how you doing?’ ‘I’m doing great, but listen bro.’ We talked for a bit, got the sidetalk out of the way. We had a real relationship. I said ‘listen bro, I’ve got a favor to ask you.’ He said ‘sure D, anything.’ I was like ‘don’t say that.’ And look, Sting had the Scorpion Death Lock, Bret Hart had the Sharpshooter, it’s the same move.”

On how he asked Triple H not to use the move: “It was customary for one guy to have it here, one guy to have it there. Bottom line is I said, ‘You know bro, I’m just really starting to get this Diamond Cutter over. It’s giving me some serious momentum. I saw you do it the other night to beat a guy. And I get it and I don’t have the right to ask you, but you’re so so much younger than me. The Pedigree is amazing. If you wouldn’t use it anymore, I’d really appreciate it.’ He said ‘done deal.’ That was the last time he ever did it.”

On Austin coming up with the Stone Cold Stunner: “When Austin was coming up with his new finish that he was going to use, they brought it up. ‘Steve, you should do your version of the cutter. And Steve was like ‘nope. I ain’t doing the same thing he’s doing.’ Austin’s got to be original. And he took a version of that and turned it into that Stunner, which kind of got over!”