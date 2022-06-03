DDP Recalls Bryan Danielson Tackling Burglar In His Home

During the latest DDP Snake Pit, DDP recalled Bryan Danielson responding to a home invasion and burglary in 2014 during his time in WWE. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On what happened during the home invasion: “Him and his beautiful wife, Brie, get home from going store shopping or something and there’s two burglars in the house and they see him. They probably recognize him, right? They dropped their sh*t and take off, and Bryan freaking caught the one, which means the other one is caught now too, and he puts him in a submission hold and until the cops get there.”

On praise for Bryan Danielson: “He’s doing something that nobody else is doing. He’s got all the moves. He can talk his ass off now with anybody. He’s believable as hell, you know, at 5 foot 8, 200 pounds.”