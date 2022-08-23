DDP Recalls Giving Karrion Kross Advice Just Before Kross’ WWE Return

Diamond Dallas Page didn’t get why Karrion Kross hadn’t been a top star in WWE, and recently recalled giving Kross advice just before he returned to the company. Kross made his return to WWE alongside Scarlett on the August 5th episode of Smackdown. Page spoke on a recent episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast about talking with Kross before his return and telling him his time was coming.

“I was just with Kross,” Page said (per Wrestling Inc). “Here is this ridiculously good looking son of a bitch, you know? He’s jacked, he’s six-foot-four or five, you know? You’re talking about a guy who literally has it all … I go, ‘It doesn’t make sense that you aren’t in one of those companies on top, you know, it doesn’t make sense. Your time is coming and just stay positive bro.’ And then, boom, he freaking does the run-in on Drew [McIntyre] on SmackDown.”

Kross was released from WWE in November of last year, and made his return with an attack on McIntyre and pointed message to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.