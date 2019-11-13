DDP Says He Doesn’t Charge AEW for His Appearances, Believes in What Cody Rhodes Is Doing

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), who discussed his status with AEW, his belief in AEW’s Cody Rhodes, and more. Below are some highlights.

DDP on his relationship and status with AEW: “Again, I’m happy for all the guys. It’s a great way, great to have more guys be a part and someone like Cody Rhodes to be at the helm of this thing. I don’t charge them anything. I don’t have a contract with AEW. I don’t. I show up there. If WWE was to call me and say, ‘We want you to do something,’ I haven’t heard from them since I’ve done stuff from with AEW but I would do something for WWE tomorrow. I would if they asked me to do something because I’m not a contracted player, I’m doing stuff for Cody Rhodes because he’s like a nephew to me. Without him, without his dad, I wouldn’t have had the career I had.”

DDP on Cody Rhodes: “To me, I believe in what Cody is doing, I will do anything he wants. I’m super proud of him. I think he’s done an unbelievable job. You can’t watch enough wrestling, I guess. What they are offering is just different. It’s going to be a fun ride to watch, that’s all I know.”