DDP Releasing a New Book January 15th, List of Upcoming Wrestling Books

– Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) will be releasing a new book Positively Unstoppable: The Art of Owning It on January 15th…

World-renowned WWE Hall of Famer turned fitness guru Diamond Dallas Page wants to transform your life! In Positively Unstoppable, Diamond Dallas Page gets to the core of what may be holding you back from profound life change—physically, mentally, and emotionally. After decades of helping others make radical transformations in health and fitness, he brings his understanding of what really moves people to change and own their lives. Page’s gift of authenticity has helped him motivate those who may have lost hope, because he truly understands the incredible power of self-belief. Filled with lessons from Page’s life that share his own struggle to find his calling, overcoming one obstacle after another, Positively Unstoppable is a bible for anyone who needs to be re-inspired to follow their dreams and take real action towards the things that matter most to them. Page includes many powerful transformation stories, effective goal setting guides, as well as a sample workout, eating plans and delicious gluten-free, non-GMO recipes from his wildly popular fitness program, DDP YOGA. Positively Unstoppable is your roadmap to getting “unstuck” and taking the steps needed to create a magnificent, positively unstoppable life.

– Here is the listing of upcoming wrestling books…

* 3/5/19 – WWE: The Kevin and Sami Show comic book trade paperback.

* 3/5/19 – No Is A Four Letter Word by Chris Jericho (paperback edition)

* 3/19/19 – WWE Pop Quiz Trivia Book by Eric Gargiulo.

* 3/19/19 – WWE: The Official Cookbook by Allison Robicelli

* 3/19/19 – WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Volume 2 comic book trade paperback.

* 4/9/19 – WWE NXT:Takeover comic book trade paperback.

* April 2019 – Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow

* Summer 2019 – Life Is Short – And So Am I by Dylan “Swoggle” Postl.

* TBD 2019 – Sabu autobiography.