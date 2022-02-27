DDP Reveals What Cody Rhodes Told Him Before Shocking AEW Exit

– Fightful Select has an update on Cody Rhodes recently making a shocking exit from AEW earlier this month. There have been many rumors regarding why Cody opted to leave, including there being issues with AEW money. Fightful’s report noted that a source close to Cody Rhodes stated that money was not the issue with Cody leaving. The source said, “Tony Khan has money, and that’s not what motivated Cody here.” Beyond that, we got someone close to Cody in Diamond Dallas Page to open up on what he knew about the situation.

Also, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke to Fightful while promoting the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards Guardians of Justice, and he revealed that Rhodes called him two days before the news was announced. He stated the following on the Cody Rhodes situation:

“Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’ I don’t want to know sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to be surprised. I gave him all of my viewpoints on everything. I don’t know if you’re doing this, I don’t know if you’re doing that, I don’t know if you’re doing this. But I gave him my viewpoints and then Cody’s a man. He’s very successful.”

DDP added on Cody, “To me whatever he does, I wish him the best. I hope I helped him with some of my insights to help direct him. But he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do.”

The Fightful report also noted that there isn’t any bad blood between Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Cody and Brandi Rhodes are reportedly not expected to discuss the split with AEW or Tony Khan anytime soon.

Following the announcement of Cody’s AEW exit, it was rumored that he was in contact with WWE officials regarding a potential return to the company.