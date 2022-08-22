In a recent interview on The Sessions, DDP discussed Ric Flair offering him a spot in his last match, having heat with Flair during their in-ring careers, and much more. You can read his comments below.

DDP on Ric Flair offering him a spot in his last match: “Ric actually called me and asked me if I would be in the match with him to do like a six-man. At first, he said, ‘D, how old are you?’ I go ’66.’ He goes, ‘I’ve seen you, you’re in great shape. I’d really love to have you be in this match.’ I go, ‘Ric, I can’t do it. I feel so good, I can’t take a chance on hurting myself.’ He goes, ‘I feel great!’ I go, ‘You’re not from this planet.’ That’s when he talked me into doing the roast and I tell you, I would only do it for him. I’m not a roast guy.”

On having heat with Flair during their in-ring careers: “Me and Ric, we had conflict in our careers. I was just trying to get his respect. Bottom line is, we didn’t. There were times where we said thing about each other and back and forth. Right after I saw the big balloon drop 14 years ago, I’m like, ‘I love Ric Flair too.’ The next weekend, we were both at a signing in New Jersey. When he walked in, I was like, ‘Ric, can I talk to you for a second.’ We walked over to the corner and I said, ‘Listen, I know we’ve had heat over the years.’ He goes, ‘Diamond, water under the bridge. Don’t worry about that.’ I go, ‘Ric, I’m not worried about it, I truly want to fix it. I don’t know how it started, I don’t care. You’ve said some stuff, I’ve said some stuff. I would so much rather start all over again. I go, ‘I’m Diamond Dallas Page.’ I put my hand out. He grabbed my hand and hugged me and kissed me on the forehead. I felt like I was anointed by the Pope. Ric was so cool, and when I went into the Hall of Fame, he flew me home in his jet. That’s Ric Flair. But that was the greatest ending to a Hall of Fame week you could possibly have.”

